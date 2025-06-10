DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Kharge to PM: Initiate process to elect LS Deputy Speaker

Kharge to PM: Initiate process to elect LS Deputy Speaker

For the first time in Independent India's history, the position has remained vacant for two consecutive Lok Sabha terms: Congress president
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:28 PM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File photo
Advertisement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to initiate the process for the election of the Deputy Speaker. He reminded the PM that for the first time in Independent India's history, the position has remained vacant for two consecutive Lok Sabha terms.

Advertisement

In a letter to the PM today, Kharge said that Article 93 of the Constitution mandates the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of the People.

"Constitutionally, the Deputy Speaker is the second-highest presiding officer of the House after the Speaker. Article 93 of the Constitution provides as under — the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of the People shall, as soon as may be, choose two members of the House to be respectively Speaker and Deputy Speaker. And so often as the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker becomes vacant, the House shall choose another member to be Speaker or Deputy Speaker, as the case may be," Kharge wrote.

Advertisement

"The procedure for this election mirrors that of the Speaker, with the only distinction being that the date for the Deputy Speaker's election is fixed by the Speaker, as per Rule 8(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. From the first to the 16th Lok Sabha, every House has had a Deputy Speaker. By and large, it has been a well-established convention to appoint the Deputy Speaker from among the members of the principal Opposition party. However, for the first time in Independent India's history, this position has remained vacant for two consecutive Lok Sabha terms," said Kharge.

He said that no Deputy Speaker was elected during the 17th Lok Sabha and this concerning precedent continues in the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

"This does not augur well for India's democratic polity and is also in violation of well laid out provisions of the Constitution. In view of the foregoing and in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the House and the democratic ethos of our Parliament, I request you to initiate the process of electing a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha without any further delay," said the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts