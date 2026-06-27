Kharge urges Modi to address Ram temple donation row during ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Ram temple donation embezzlement issue in his monthly radio programme *Mann Ki Baat*, saying he had "led the temple's consecration and inauguration."

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He also questioned the silence of the BJP-led central government and the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ram Mandir.

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“So when is the Prime Minister doing 'Mann Ki Baat' on this? The Pran Pratishthapan was done by the Prime Minister, inauguration was done by the Prime Minister. Where is the Prime Minister's voice now? Where is Yogi Adityanath ji's voice now?” he said.

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Referring to Adityanath's remarks urging people not to “play with the emotions of Ram Bhakts”, Kharge questioned who was responsible for hurting those sentiments.

“I heard his statement yesterday, do not play with the emotions of Ram Bhakts, is what he is saying. Who played with the emotions? Did the Congress, did the SP, did any of the leaders were involved in this? See, your people were involved. You failed to protect the beliefs of people,” he said.

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The remarks came a day after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking what they described as moral responsibility following allegations of embezzlement of donations received for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The resignations followed the registration of an FIR in connection with the alleged misappropriation of temple donations.

The case was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Congress leader accused individuals and priests associated with the temple management of misusing funds and using faith as a front to rob crores of rupees.

Amid a broader public feud, he also challenged the RSS and the BJP, which have historically championed the temple's construction, to publicly disclose their accounts and details relating to the alleged misuse of temple donations.

“...I've been telling this for over two weeks now. These are the people who have looted in the name of Ram. These are the people who do politics in the name of religion. Nothing can be expected out of them,” Kharge added.