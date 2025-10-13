DT
Home / India / Kharge writes to Haryana IPS officer’s wife, blames ‘social prejudices’ for death

Kharge writes to Haryana IPS officer's wife, blames 'social prejudices' for death

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:57 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: PTI file
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has held “social prejudices and divisive thinking” responsible for the death of senior Haryana IPS officer ADGP Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide earlier this week.

Writing a letter to the officer’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, Kharge said he was “pained and speechless”, calling the incident a “shameful reminder” that those entrusted by the Constitution to safeguard citizens had not been empowered to protect themselves from bias and injustice.

“Your husband, senior IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, ADGP Y Puran Kumar, ended his life while battling against social prejudices and inconsistencies. The news of his death has deeply wounded my heart,” Kharge wrote, expressing anguish over the tragedy that has shaken the state police fraternity.

