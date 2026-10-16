Kharge writes to PM Modi over 64-day delay in proroguing Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging the “unprecedented” delay in proroguing Parliament’s Monsoon Session and seeking an all-party meeting to discuss the government’s proposed constitutional amendments before they are finalised for consideration in Parliament.

In his letter dated October 16, Kharge pointed out that 64 days had passed since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, but both Houses of Parliament were yet to be prorogued.

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“This scenario is unprecedented,” Kharge wrote, raising questions over the delay and urging the government to convene an all-party meeting to deliberate on its proposed constitutional amendments.

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Kharge recalled that he had first written to the Prime Minister on April 11, 2026, seeking an all-party meeting before bringing any Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation. However, the government introduced the Bills on the evening of April 14 and convened a special session of Parliament on April 16 without holding the proposed meeting.

He pointed out that the Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

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Kharge said he had subsequently written to Modi on July 16 and August 27, reiterating his demand for an all-party meeting. The October 16 letter, he said, was his fourth such communication to the Prime Minister on the issue.

“I am now doing so for a fourth time,” Kharge wrote, urging the government to convene a meeting to allow a detailed discussion on its new proposals before they were finalised for consideration in Parliament.

Emphasising the need for wider consultations on constitutional changes, the Congress president said all political parties must be given sufficient time to deliberate among themselves, with one another and with other stakeholders.

“Please do not once again try to bring a far-reaching Constitutional Amendment Bill through Parliament as you attempted earlier and that met its well-deserved fate,” Kharge wrote, referring to the defeat of the delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha.