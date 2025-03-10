DT
Home / India / Khattar opens global power conference

Khattar opens global power conference

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:15 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. File photo
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated GRIDCON 2025, the international conference-cum-exhibition at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka here.

The event, organised by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd from March 9 to 11, witnessed professionals from the power sector from across the globe. With the theme “Innovations in Grid Resilience”, the conference will focus on new technologies, infrastructure and smart solutions.

