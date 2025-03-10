Khattar opens global power conference
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated GRIDCON 2025, the international conference-cum-exhibition at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka here. The event, organised by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd from March 9 to 11, witnessed professionals from the power sector from...
The event, organised by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd from March 9 to 11, witnessed professionals from the power sector from across the globe. With the theme “Innovations in Grid Resilience”, the conference will focus on new technologies, infrastructure and smart solutions.
