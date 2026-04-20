In these times of fleeting attention, a kind gesture here and a bold move there can make all the difference to election campaigning by leaders and the resultant modulation of public opinion.

Advertisement

That explains the rage with which social media welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartfelt moment, enjoying the traditional Jhalmuri snack at a roadside shop in election-bound West Bengal's Jhargram on Sunday.

Advertisement

The PM’s visit to the Jhalmuri shop clocked 100 million views within 24 hours on Instagram.

Advertisement

The video reached almost 90 million views and was still rising on Facebook and on Google search traffic for ‘Jhalmuri’; it became the highest ever searched item in 22 years.

The video captured the Prime Minister in a "man next door" moment with no grand stage, inviting him, just pure connection.

Advertisement

The video became an instant social media rage and in political circles drew quick comparisons to the famous "Khela hobe" moment of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2021 Bengal elections, which her party won handsomely.

Mamata's act of kicking the football from a wheelchair on a rally stage in Howrah in 2021 was widely billed as the election turning moment in favour of the ruling TMC in 2021.

Will Modi's Jhalmuri video work up the same magic for the BJP this time? Well, May 4 will tell.