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Home / India / Khela hobe to jhalmuri: PM Modi's poll snack video crosses 100 million views in 24 hours

Khela hobe to jhalmuri: PM Modi's poll snack video crosses 100 million views in 24 hours

Video captures Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "man next door" moment, engaging with a local street vendor in Jhargram by purchasing and eating jhalmuri

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:08 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys Jhalmuri snack on the sidelines of the election rallies for West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Jhargram on Sunday. (@narendramodi/ANI Photo)
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In these times of fleeting attention, a kind gesture here and a bold move there can make all the difference to election campaigning by leaders and the resultant modulation of public opinion.

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That explains the rage with which social media welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartfelt moment, enjoying the traditional Jhalmuri snack at a roadside shop in election-bound West Bengal's Jhargram on Sunday.

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The PM’s visit to the Jhalmuri shop clocked 100 million views within 24 hours on Instagram.

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The video reached almost 90 million views and was still rising on Facebook and on Google search traffic for ‘Jhalmuri’; it became the highest ever searched item in 22 years.

The video captured the Prime Minister in a "man next door" moment with no grand stage, inviting him, just pure connection.

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The video became an instant social media rage and in political circles drew quick comparisons to the famous "Khela hobe" moment of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2021 Bengal elections, which her party won handsomely.

Mamata's act of kicking the football from a wheelchair on a rally stage in Howrah in 2021 was widely billed as the election turning moment in favour of the ruling TMC in 2021.

Will Modi's Jhalmuri video work up the same magic for the BJP this time? Well, May 4 will tell.

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