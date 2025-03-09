DT
Home / India / Khera questions BJP’s silence on Trump’s tariff claim

Khera questions BJP’s silence on Trump’s tariff claim

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Parliament into confidence on US President Donald Trump’s claim that India has agreed to reduce its tariffs. The party also questioned the BJP government’s “silence” after Trump’s fresh salvo...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:27 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take Parliament into confidence on US President Donald Trump’s claim that India has agreed to reduce its tariffs. The party also questioned the BJP government’s “silence” after Trump’s fresh salvo of “exposing” India, which it termed an insult to the country’s dignity.

Trump, in his White House press briefing, said India had agreed to cut its tariffs “way down” as he reiterated his claim that the country charges America massive tariffs that make it difficult to sell products there.

Reacting to the Trump’s statement, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera raised several questions before the government. Khera, chairman media and publicity for Congress, said, “What was your minister Piyush Goyal doing in the US when President Donald Trump unilaterally announced that India has agreed to reduce tariffs?”

