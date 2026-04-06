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Home / India / Khera's Rs 52,000 crore claim falls flat: Fact check exposes timeline mismatch, lack of proof

Khera's Rs 52,000 crore claim falls flat: Fact check exposes timeline mismatch, lack of proof

At the heart of the controversy lies a US-based company Hrinikinandi LLC, projected as a massive financial vehicle

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:33 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI file
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A fact check by The Tribune has punctured the most dramatic pillar of Congress leader Pawan Khera’s allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, exposing a striking timeline mismatch and a complete absence of financial proof behind the headline-grabbing Rs 52,000 crore claim.

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At the heart of the controversy lies a US-based company Hrinikinandi LLC, projected as a massive financial vehicle linked to Sharma. But official records tell a sharply different story.

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The firm, registered in Wyoming, came into existence on April 3, 2026, barely 48 hours before Khera levelled his allegations at a press conference, as per documents accessed by The Tribune. There are no financial filings, no revenue disclosures and no operational footprint available in the public domain.

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The gap between the scale of the claim and the ground reality is stark. Despite being portrayed as a multi-billion-dollar entity with a proposed budget running into billions and profit distribution figures touching Rs 52,000 crore, the company, on record, is a freshly incorporated shell with no visible financial trail. The timing alone raises serious questions about the foundation of the allegations.

Khera’s April 5 attack, delivered days before Assam votes, had packed multiple serious charges. He alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds passports from three countries, UAE, Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda, raising questions over the legality of such status under Indian law, which bars dual citizenship.

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He also claimed that two properties in Dubai’s Al Barsha South Fourth area, a residential flat and a hotel unit valued at over Rs 3 crore, were not disclosed in the Chief Minister’s election affidavit, citing documents purportedly issued by the Dubai Land Department.

But it is the US company claim, the centrepiece of the political attack, that appears to collapse under basic verification.

Khera had cited a purported resolution dated December 5, 2025, detailing plans for a billion-dollar hospitality venture and profit distribution among three members. Yet, the company itself did not legally exist until April 2026.

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