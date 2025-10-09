KIIT-DU ranks 5th in India in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026

KIIT-DU has secured the fifth position in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. It is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list.

Advertisement

Globally, KIIT has been placed in the 501-600 band among 2,191 universities and fifth nationally among 128 Indian institutions, said a press release.

Advertisement

This year, it has been ranked 259th in the world in the ‘academic excellence’ parameter of the rankings. The university has performed best in India in ‘industry integration’, ‘internationalisation of higher education’ and ‘social commitment’ parameters.

Advertisement

Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, said, “I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since its inception and 22 years as a Deemed to be University, has been placed among the world’s top premier universities in the 501 cohort. This accomplishment is a source of pride for Odisha specifically and for India as a whole.”