DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / KIIT-DU ranks 5th in India in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026

KIIT-DU ranks 5th in India in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026

It is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:38 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Globally, KIIT has been placed in the 501-600 band among 2,191 universities.
Advertisement

KIIT-DU has secured the fifth position in India in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. It is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list.

Advertisement

Globally, KIIT has been placed in the 501-600 band among 2,191 universities and fifth nationally among 128 Indian institutions, said a press release.

Advertisement

This year, it has been ranked 259th in the world in the ‘academic excellence’ parameter of the rankings. The university has performed best in India in ‘industry integration’, ‘internationalisation of higher education’ and ‘social commitment’ parameters.

Advertisement

Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, said, “I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since its inception and 22 years as a Deemed to be University, has been placed among the world’s top premier universities in the 501 cohort. This accomplishment is a source of pride for Odisha specifically and for India as a whole.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts