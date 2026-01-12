DT
PT
Home / India / KIIT ranked India’s 5th best university for attracting foreign students

KIIT ranked India’s 5th best university for attracting foreign students

KIIT presently hosts over 2,000 international students from 70 countries

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:28 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A 21-member delegation from Harvard University, US, on a visit to KIIT and KISS recently.
KIIT, Odisha, has been ranked the country’s 5th best university in attracting foreign students. According to a recently published NITI Aayog report, Odisha figures among the top 10 states in India in terms of attracting international students.

As envisaged under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, internationalisation of higher education has been accorded top priority. KIIT presently hosts over 2,000 international students from 70 countries — out of a total of 2,362 foreign students enrolled across various universities in eastern India.

KIIT has been able to attract nearly 350 international visiting faculty members and PhD scholars from leading global institutions during the current academic session.

IndiaTrek, a flagship initiative of KIIT, was conceived as a cultural-academic immersion platform that brings together international delegates, diplomats, scholars, and youth leaders to experience India’s educational ecosystem, cultural heritage, and social development models, said a press release.

