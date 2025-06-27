Killing of BJP worker: CBI nabs key accused

Four years after BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar was murdered in an alleged incident of poll violence in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the prime accused involved in the case.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Arun Dey. However, three other accused in the case reportedly remain at large. Dey, also known as ‘Bhai’, was apprehended on Thursday morning and subsequently produced in a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody till July 4.

The 2021 incident had occurred shortly after the West Bengal Assembly poll results were announced on May 2, the same year. The post-poll violence case was registered by the CBI on the allegations that Sarkar was brutally assaulted by the supporters of a political party and succumbed to his injuries.