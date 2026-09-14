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Home / India / Killing of Indian-origin woman in US brings into focus issue of illegal immigration

Killing of Indian-origin woman in US brings into focus issue of illegal immigration

A release published on the website of US Department of Homeland Security reads that the illegal alien released into the country by the Biden Administration shot and killed a woman in California

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:10 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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With this incident, the immigration policies and border security once again have come under scrutiny as the country approaches the midterm election in November. Photo for representation. iStock
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The killing of Shalini Thakur, a 38-year-old Indian-origin woman, in California, has oince again brought into focus the issue of illegal immigration.

With this, the immigration policies and border security once again have come under scrutiny as the country approaches the midterm election in November.

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A release published on the website of US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reads that the illegal alien released into the country by the Biden Administration shot and killed a woman in California.

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“This illegal alien from India harassed, stalked, and killed a 38-year-old woman in California, and then took his own life when police caught up with him,” said a DHS spokesperson.

“The tragedy would have been avoided if it weren’t for the Biden Administration releasing this killer into our country. Sanctuary politicians must put an end to reckless policies that play Russian roulette with American lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family," said the DHS spokesperson.

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While criticising the Biden administration's immigration policies, the DHS highlighted that the suspect had been released after his initial apprehension at the border.

Rohit illegally entered the United States through Arizona in August 2023 and was arrested by the US Border Patrol. He was then released into the country by the Biden Administration, reads the report.

Thakur was shot and killed in Sacramento County on September 8 after allegedly being stalked for months by the 22-year-old Rohit.

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