Home / India / Kishor begins ‘maun upvaas’ at Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Bihar 

Kishor begins ‘maun upvaas’ at Mahatma Gandhi's ashram in Bihar 

He had chosen the same spot three years ago for launching a 3,500 km-long "pada yatra" that culminated in the formation of Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti last year

PTI
Patna, Updated At : 12:42 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. File photo
Chastened by the drubbing received by his Jan Suraaj Party in the recently held Bihar Assembly polls, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday undertook a day-long silent fast.

Kishor visited the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district, set up by Mahatma Gandhi about a century ago, for his "maun upvaas", according to a statement issued here by the Jan Suraaj Party.

Notably, Kishor, who is known to have great admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, had chosen the same spot three years ago for launching a 3,500 km-long "pada yatra" that culminated in the formation of Jan Suraaj Party on Gandhi Jayanti last year.

The 48-year-old, who was accompanied by party colleagues like state unit chief Manoj Bharti, paid floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi before starting his "maun upvas".

