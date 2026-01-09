DT
PT
Home / India / Kisna Jewellery creates Guinness World Record with simultaneous marathon across 55 cities

Kisna Jewellery creates Guinness World Record with simultaneous marathon across 55 cities

The 10th edition of the Kisna Diamond Marathon recorded participation of over 20,000 runners nationwide

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Rooted in the values of discipline, unity, and social contribution, the Kisna Diamond Marathon continues to evolve as a purposeful national platform that encourages fitness, awareness, and community participation.
The Kisna Diamond Marathon, a flagship event of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd (HK), Run for Swachh Bharat, has been officially honoured with the Guinness World Records title for organising the 5 km race simultaneously across 55 cities in India on December 28, 2025.

The recognition was formally presented during the felicitation ceremony held on January 7.

Organised by the Kisna Diamond Jewellery, a brand of HK Group, the marathon brought together runners from metropolitan cities, emerging urban centres, and rural regions, reinforcing the spirit of ‘Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat’.

The 10th edition of the Kisna Diamond Marathon recorded participation of over 20,000 runners nationwide. The initiative continues to strengthen its purpose of combining fitness with social commitment while supporting cleanliness-focused community initiatives.

In a press release, Founder Ghanshyambhai Dholakia said, “Inspired by PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission, I took the initiative to launch the Kisna Diamond Marathon in 2016 with just 350 participants. Today, it spans across 55 cities, honouring winners with natural diamonds.”

