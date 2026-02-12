KITE, the technology wing of the Kerala government's General Education Department, on Thursday said it has launched an AI-driven entrance coaching programme for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students in the state's public schools.

Advertisement

The Artificial Intelligence-integrated 'Key to Entrance' special training programme launched by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will assist eight lakh students across science, commerce and humanities streams to excel in various competitive examinations, a KITE release said.

Advertisement

"This marks the first time a state government in India is providing free entrance coaching for students of all streams by leveraging AI technology. Since practical experience is vital for competitive exams, extensive mock tests have been arranged on the portal for self-practice," it said.

Advertisement

K Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, stated, according to the release, that the AI system implemented this year through KITE's 'Samagra AI Learning Room' generates personalised study plans based on each student's learning pace and exam performance.

Training for subjects, including physics, chemistry, mathematics, botany, zoology, economics, accountancy, business studies and political science is available on the portal and the second phase, commencing on February 25, will include training in English, reasoning and general awareness, it said.

Advertisement

To ensure all interested students can participate, schools have been directed to disseminate information about the training through all levels, including school parent teacher associations, it added.

"Students of classes XI and XII can access these services via the portal www.entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in using login details provided by their schools. The student's Higher Secondary or Vocational Higher Secondary application number will serve as the user ID, which is already available on the portal.

"Principals or nodal teachers will generate passwords accordingly. Detailed user guides and video tutorials are also provided on the portal," the release said.

In addition to the classes aired on the KITE VICTERS channel, students can watch the sessions anytime through the entrance portal and the KITE VICTERS YouTube channel (youtube.com/itsvicters), it said.

It further said that principals have been instructed to provide necessary facilities within schools for students who lack personal digital devices or internet access.