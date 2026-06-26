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Home / India / Know all about the 400-year-old pond in Puducherry, inaugurated by Nirmala Sitharaman

Know all about the 400-year-old pond in Puducherry, inaugurated by Nirmala Sitharaman

The revived Puducherry water body, restored using the ancient Naangu Mozhi system, can now store nearly 5 crore litres of water and help recharge groundwater

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:50 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses for a group photo at the inauguration of the restored Muzhiyan Kulam, a 400-year-old pond, at Pooranankuppam, in Puducherry on Friday. Image credits/ @nsitharamanoffc X/ANI Photo
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated the restored Muzhiyan Kulam, a more than 400-year-old historic pond, at Pooranankuppam in Puducherry.

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The two-acre pond, located near Thavalakuppam, is believed to date back to the Pallava period and has traditionally served as a source of drinking water and irrigation for the village. It also has four natural spring-fed wells.

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The restoration work, which began in April last year, was coordinated by the Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Trust with the active participation of local residents.

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How did the restoration take place? 

The Muzhiyan Kulam was desilted with its original bed contours and embankments restored. Encroachments were removed, a boundary wall and walking track were constructed, public facilities added and a rainwater management system inspired by the ancient ‘Naangu Mozhi’ (four wells) design was implemented.

The Naangu Mozhi system is an ancient traditional South Indian rainwater management and groundwater recharge architecture. It features a primary tank (kulam) fed by or interconnected to four distinct wells (mozhi) via underground chambers.

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Restored pond stores 5 crore litres of water

The restored kulam now stores nearly 5 crore litres of water, recharges groundwater, and serves as a vital barrier against seawater intrusion -- preserving both Puducherry’s heritage and its water security.

Relevance in modern world 

In recent years, traditional engineering systems like the Naangu Mozhi design have been targeted for revival to combat modern water scarcity. Experts have hailed the revival of the Muzhiyan Kulam in Puducherry for successfully desilting the reservoir, reconstructing its natural bed contours, and re-establishing the underground chamber connections to restore the site’s original flow.

CSR initiative 

Lumina Datamatics Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Society to support the restoration of the Muzhiyan Kulam Pond. As part of the MoU, Lumina Datamatics will be sponsoring the restoration efforts, providing significant financial support for the project, which will be executed by Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Society.

Speaking on the partnership, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, noted, “The Muzhiyan Kulam Pond restoration aligns with our CSR goal of creating sustainable impact within communities. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to environmental preservation and improve local water infrastructure in Puducherry.”

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