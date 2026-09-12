DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Kochi airport introduces robot to assist passengers

Kochi airport introduces robot to assist passengers

The robot welcomes passengers, provides directions and real-time flight information, and guides them to boarding gates and other airport facilities

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In the first phase, a passenger assistance robot has been deployed at the art museum at the Kochi airport. Photo for representation only: iStock
Advertisement

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here has introduced robotic assistance at the airport as part of its efforts to enhance passenger services and convenience.

In the first phase, a passenger assistance robot has been deployed at 'Kalangan', the art museum located in the Domestic Security Hold Area, according to a CIAL statement on Saturday.

Advertisement

The service was inaugurated by CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS, it said.

Advertisement

The robot welcomes passengers, provides directions and real-time flight information, and guides them to boarding gates and other airport facilities.

Passengers can also interact with the robot for travel-related assistance, including information on CIAL services, flight schedules, and gate numbers.

Advertisement

The robot will also promote Keralam's cultural heritage by providing information on traditional art forms such as Kathakali and Ottanthullal, as well as the sculptures and artworks displayed at 'Kalangan'.

It will also direct passengers to the relevant exhibits.

In the next phase, CIAL plans to deploy passenger assistance robots in the airport's check-in halls, the company authorities said adding that the airport operator is also exploring the introduction of delivery robots that could bring food and other products directly to passengers inside the terminal.

The robot was developed for CIAL by Pune-based Kinetics Robotics.

CIAL Executive Director Santhosh Poovattil, Head of Commercial Manoj P Joseph, Kinetics Robotics representative Jignesh Nair, and others were present at the inauguration, the statement added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts