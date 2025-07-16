DT
Kolhapuri chappal row: HC dismisses PIL against Prada; questions petitioners' right to sue 

 


article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:00 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) against Italian fashion house Prada for its alleged unauthorised use of the famous Kolhapuri chappals.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne questioned the “locus” and statutory right of the five advocates who had filed the PIL, saying they were not the aggrieved persons or the registered proprietor or owner of the footwear.

“You are not the owner of this Kolhapuri chappal. What is your locus and what is the public interest? Any person aggrieved can file a suit. What is the public interest in this,” the court asked.

The plea had said the Kolhapuri chappal (sandals) is protected as a Geographical Indication (GI) under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act.

The bench then said that the registered proprietor of the GI Tag can come to court and espouse their own action.

The court dismissed the plea and said it would pass a detailed order later.

In their spring/summer collection, Prada showcased their ‘toe-ring sandals', which the petition said are deceptively similar to the Kolhapuri chappals. These sandals are priced at Rs 1 lakh per pair.

