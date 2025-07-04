DT
PT
Kolhapuri chappal row: PIL in HC against Prada for 'unauthorised use'; seeks compensation

Kolhapuri chappal row: PIL in HC against Prada for 'unauthorised use'; seeks compensation

Prada in its spring/summer collection showcased their 'toe-ring sandals' priced at Rs 1 lakh per pair
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 03:05 PM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Via instagram.com/prada/
A PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Italian fashion house Prada for its alleged unauthorised use of the Kolhapuri chappals, and sought compensation to be paid to Indian artisans for allegedly copying their design.

Prada in its spring/summer collection showcased their 'toe-ring sandals', which the petition said are deceptively similar to the Kolhapur chappal. These sandals are priced at Rs 1 lakh per pair.

"The Kolhapuri chappal is the cultural symbol of Maharashtra," the plea filed by six Pune-based lawyers said.

The petition has been filed against the Prada Group and various Maharashtra government authorities.

It has sought a direction to Prada from commercialising and using its 'toe-ring sandals' without any authorisation, and for the fashion group to issue a public apology and acknowledge the use of Kolhapuri chappals.

The plea said the Kolhapuri chappal (slippers) is already protected as a Geographical Indication (GI) under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act.

"The court shall also order a permanent injunction against Prada's unauthorised GI use and to compensate the artisans' community for reputational and economic damages," the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) said.

It also sought an inquiry against Prada for violating the rights of GI-registered proprietors and the artisans' community.

By way of interim order, the PIL has sought damages and compensation to be paid to the artisans' community, including a temporary injunction restraining Prada from marketing, selling or exporting their sandals.

It added that Prada has privately accepted that its collection has been inspired by Indian artisans but has not yet issued any formal apology or compensation to the original artisans.

"The private acknowledgement appears to be merely a superficial attempt to deflect criticism," the PIL said.

The petitioners sought a direction to the authorities to ensure and protect the rights of the community and to grant compensation.

