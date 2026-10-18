Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede: Shah visits hospital to meet the injured

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning visited a hospital where 14 of those injured in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede were undergoing treatment, a senior official said.

Shah, who was accompanied by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is expected to speak to the doctors and review the treatment of the injured, the state government official said.

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The Union home minister may also interact with patients, he added.

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Earlier in the day, Shah visited Kalighat Temple before heading to the hospital.

At least 19 persons died, and 25 were injured in the stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata following a crowd surge amid rain on Saturday evening.

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Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, cancelled his scheduled visits to Durga Puja pandals in the wake of the tragedy.