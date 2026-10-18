Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: 19 dead, 24 injured; organisers among 12 detained

Police on Saturday night detained 12 people, including organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja, in connection with their probe into the stampede in which 19 people died and 24 were injured, an officer said.

The move came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised strict action against those who failed to carry out their respective duties that allegedly led to the crowd mismanagement in the north Kolkata Durga Puja.

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“We have detained 12 people in connection with our probe into the Chorebagan incident. Our officers are talking to them to find out the cause that led to today’s mishap. If any lapses are found, we will act as per the law,” the officer told PTI.

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The stampede occurred at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, the day of Maha Saptami, following a crowd surge amid rain.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari earlier said, “An SIT headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court will investigate the incident. The SIT will comprise members from STF, CID and other departments.” Anti-Rowdy Section (ARS) of Kolkata Police has collected CCTV footage of that place during the mishap.

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“We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared,” Adhikari said.

According to the family members of two of the deceased, the blowing of a whistle by private security guards at the pandal area led to a rush among the people waiting to visit the pandal, the Chief Minister said.

"It is a painful incident, and we are doing whatever is required. The Chorbagan Durga Puja organisers, private security guards and on-duty staff have been detained," he said.

He said that the stampede site has been handed over to the forensic department, the police STF, and the Fire Brigade for investigation.

The chief minister urged all theme-based Durga Puja organisers to ensure proper lighting at the venue and adequate entry-exit gates for the visitors.

"Many pandals are dimly lit in the name of theme puja," he said, urging the organisers to follow the advice of the authorities.

"Lives of people are more valuable than themes," the CM said.

A large number of Durga puja organisers in Kolkata and other places in the state compete with each other in making their pandals more attractive by setting up theme-based creations.