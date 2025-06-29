DT
PT
Home / India / Kolkata gangrape: NCW member visits law college, seeks survivor's details

Kolkata gangrape: NCW member visits law college, seeks survivor's details

Archana Majumdar says it is necessary to speak to survivor's parents as well
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:07 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
National Commission for Women member Archana Majumdar speaks to media after visiting the South Kolkata Law College. Video grab/ANI
National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Sunday visited the South Kolkata Law College, where a student was allegedly gang-raped by three persons, including an alumnus.

She claimed that the police could not provide her with the details of the whereabouts of the survivor.

“The commission stands beside her,” she said, maintaining that the NCW's mandate is to assist a survivor as long as she wants.

Majumdar said that it is necessary to speak to her parents as well.

“It's a part of the investigation (by the NCW),” she said.

She said that the NCW, in such cases, speaks to the survivor as well as the parents and tries to find out what they require, including security, assistance in carrying forward her education, etc.

During her visit to the law college, Majumdar was seen having a verbal exchange with the police officers present.

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) present at the college said that apart from the NCW member, two others accompanying her were allowed to enter the campus after noting down their mobile numbers.

“No videography or still photography will be allowed inside,” he said.

She later entered the campus and visited the guard room, where the alleged incident took place on June 25.

“I will report that I could not complete my job,” Majumdar said.

Following the survivor's complaint, the police have arrested the prime accused, an alumnus, along with two students. A guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning, according to the police.

The police formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, to probe the case.

Opposition political parties, including the BJP and the Left, have been holding protests over the alleged gang rape, claiming lawlessness in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal and lack of safety in educational institutions.

