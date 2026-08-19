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Home / India / Kolkata hotel fire: Prompt action by fire brigade saved 80 lives, says minister

Kolkata hotel fire: Prompt action by fire brigade saved 80 lives, says minister

Says that prima facie, the cause of death of the 9 people appears to be asphyxia, as burns were not found on most of the deceased

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 12:46 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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West Bengal Civil Defence Quick Response Team (QRT), police personnel, firefighters, forensic and other officials gather to inspect the site after a fire broke out at a dingy five-storey building on Mirza Galib Street, leaving at least nine people, including a four-year-old child, dead and six others injured in the incident, in Kolkata, West Bengal, early Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. PTI
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West Bengal minister Kaushik Chowdhury on Wednesday said prompt action by the Fire Brigade Department resulted in the rescue of around 80 people from a central Kolkata building that was partially gutted in a devastating blaze, which claimed nine lives.

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He said that prima facie, the cause of death of the nine people appears to be asphyxia, as burns were not found on most of the deceased.

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"We have been able to rescue around 80 people from the building," the Fire and Emergency Services Department minister told reporters at the spot on Mirza Ghalib Street.

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A four-year-old child and two women were among the dead, while six others were injured in the blaze at the five-storey building that houses several hotels, police said. On August 17, nine people had died in a hotel fire at Tarapith in Birbhum district.

Among those rescued, a couple were taken out from the only window in the affected portion, Chowdhury said.

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"Others could also have been saved had there been windows and proper arrangements," he said.

He said the Fire Brigade Department, with its headquarters nearby, reacted quickly and started the rescue work immediately.

"We got information around 2.07 am and the rescue operation was launched at 2.08 am," the minister said.

Asked whether fire alarms and other safety norms were maintained in the building, he said, "We are looking into it, though I did not find much when I went inside the premises."

Chowdhury said such issues will be addressed during the forensic investigation of the affected building.

"The most important part is that on every floor of this building, there are four to five hotels, and most of the cramped rooms do not even have windows," he said.

Criticising the previous TMC dispensation, the minister questioned how trade licences were granted to such hotels.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted and steps taken against all those found responsible," he asserted.

A committee will be formed to investigate the incident, Chowdhury said, adding, several other buildings in the vicinity also house hotels and those will be scrutinised as well.

Fire audits will be conducted in all hotels across the state, he said.

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