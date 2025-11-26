DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Kolkata law college gangrape case: Survivor’s father gets threats to withdraw case

Kolkata law college gangrape case: Survivor’s father gets threats to withdraw case

Complaint lodged with Baruipur police, probe on

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 07:08 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The father of the survivor in the Kasba Law College gangrape case has lodged a police complaint alleging that unidentified men on a two-wheeler threatened him and asked him to withdraw the case, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The complaint was lodged with Baruipur police, and a probe has been initiated, he said.

Advertisement

“We have received the complaint, and the prosecution team handling the case has been informed,” the policeman said.

Advertisement

The survivor’s father told investigators that he could not identify the men who allegedly issued the threat, he said.

A first-year student of South Calcutta Law College had complained to police that she was gang-raped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students on the evening of June 25.

Advertisement

The crime was reported two months later, following which investigating officers filed a chargesheet against four accused. All of them are currently out on bail, and the trial is scheduled to begin soon.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts