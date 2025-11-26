Kolkata law college gangrape case: Survivor’s father gets threats to withdraw case

The father of the survivor in the Kasba Law College gangrape case has lodged a police complaint alleging that unidentified men on a two-wheeler threatened him and asked him to withdraw the case, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged with Baruipur police, and a probe has been initiated, he said.

“We have received the complaint, and the prosecution team handling the case has been informed,” the policeman said.

The survivor’s father told investigators that he could not identify the men who allegedly issued the threat, he said.

A first-year student of South Calcutta Law College had complained to police that she was gang-raped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students on the evening of June 25.

The crime was reported two months later, following which investigating officers filed a chargesheet against four accused. All of them are currently out on bail, and the trial is scheduled to begin soon.