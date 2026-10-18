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Home / India / Kolkata pandal stampede: 7 accused sent to 10-day police custody

Kolkata pandal stampede: 7 accused sent to 10-day police custody

The defence lawyer claimed the accused were outsiders who had come to witness the Puja celebrations

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ANI
Kolkata (West Bengal), Updated At : 07:01 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Kolkata Police at the site after a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, in Kolkata on Saturday. Image credit/ANI
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The Bankshal Court on Sunday remanded seven people arrested in connection with the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede in police custody for 10 days. The police had sought a 14-day remand.

The defence lawyer, MD Yashim Raheman, claimed the accused were outsiders who had come to witness the Puja celebrations. He added that custody had been granted until October 28, while police had asked for custody until the November 1.

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"We informed the court that these individuals were outsiders; they had come to witness the Durga Puja celebrations. Upon observing the heavy crowding, where where many people were in distress, they stepped in to assist with rescue efforts... Regarding the police custody (PC), the court has granted it until October 28. Everyone has been remanded to police custody until the 28th. The police had requested custody until the 1st, but the judge granted it until the 28th," he told ANI.

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The tragic incident occurred at a Durga Puja pandal on Saturday evening, where a massive rush of devotees led to a fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured.

The accused arrested in connection with Kolkata's Durga Puja stampede brought to Bankshall court. Image credit/ANI

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