DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Kolkata Police compiling list of personnel on duty during stampede for questioning

Kolkata Police compiling list of personnel on duty during stampede for questioning

The personnel identified in the list are likely to be summoned to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, soon for questioning

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:24 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata. PTI/File
Advertisement

Kolkata Police (KP) is compiling a list of personnel who were on duty at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on the evening of October 17, when a stampede claimed 19 lives, KP sources said on Sunday.

The KP headquarters is compiling a list of officers and personnel who were on duty at the venue, particularly those deployed at the entry and exit gates that evening, to establish their responsibilities and assess how they responded as the situation unfolded, they said.

Advertisement

The personnel identified in the list are likely to be summoned to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, soon for questioning as part of the ongoing inquiry into the incident, sources said.

Advertisement

The inquiry is expected to focus on crowd-control arrangements, the management of entry and exit points, and how personnel deployed at the site responded when the situation turned critical.

The West Bengal government has constituted a six-member SIT headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati to conduct an inquiry into the stampede and make appropriate recommendations.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts