Kolkata Police compiling list of personnel on duty during stampede for questioning

Kolkata Police (KP) is compiling a list of personnel who were on duty at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on the evening of October 17, when a stampede claimed 19 lives, KP sources said on Sunday.

The KP headquarters is compiling a list of officers and personnel who were on duty at the venue, particularly those deployed at the entry and exit gates that evening, to establish their responsibilities and assess how they responded as the situation unfolded, they said.

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The personnel identified in the list are likely to be summoned to Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, soon for questioning as part of the ongoing inquiry into the incident, sources said.

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The inquiry is expected to focus on crowd-control arrangements, the management of entry and exit points, and how personnel deployed at the site responded when the situation turned critical.

The West Bengal government has constituted a six-member SIT headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati to conduct an inquiry into the stampede and make appropriate recommendations.