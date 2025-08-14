Kolkata Police to seek custody of JU alumnus held for ‘attack’ on edu minister

A team of the Kolkata Police left for Delhi to take custody of Jadavpur University alumnus Hindol Majumdar, who was arrested after landing in India, for allegedly plotting an attack on West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu’s convoy, officials said on Thursday.

Majumdar, a researcher at a Spanish university, was detained during immigration at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning after he landed from Europe in the wake of a lookout circular notice issued against him, they said.

He was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police, they added.

Majumdar, a former BTech student at JU, will be produced before a court in Delhi where the Kolkata Police will pray for his transit remand to bring him to the eastern metropolis, officials said.

Police alleged that Majumdar was one of the “masterminds of the attack” on Basu’s car on JU campus on March 1.

Basu was at the varsity’s main campus to attend a meeting of the Trinamool Congress-backed professors’ body, WBCUPA. On his way out, he faced demonstrations from Left-wing outfits, including SFI, who were demanding that the long-pending students’ union elections be conducted at the earliest.

Basu alleged that he was physically heckled by the protestors and his car was vandalised.

On the other side, the agitating students alleged that some of them were injured as a vehicle in the minister’s convoy ran over their feet.

Majumdar’s name featured in the FIR, which was lodged in connection with the incident, following which a lookout circular notice was issued against him.