DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Kolkata Police to seek custody of JU alumnus held for ‘attack’ on edu minister

Kolkata Police to seek custody of JU alumnus held for ‘attack’ on edu minister

Hindol Majumdar, a former BTech student at JU, will be produced before a court in Delhi where the Kolkata Police will pray for his transit remand to bring him to the eastern metropolis
article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 12:04 PM Aug 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation
Advertisement

A team of the Kolkata Police left for Delhi to take custody of Jadavpur University alumnus Hindol Majumdar, who was arrested after landing in India, for allegedly plotting an attack on West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu’s convoy, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Majumdar, a researcher at a Spanish university, was detained during immigration at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning after he landed from Europe in the wake of a lookout circular notice issued against him, they said.

He was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police, they added.

Advertisement

Majumdar, a former BTech student at JU, will be produced before a court in Delhi where the Kolkata Police will pray for his transit remand to bring him to the eastern metropolis, officials said.

Police alleged that Majumdar was one of the “masterminds of the attack” on Basu’s car on JU campus on March 1.

Advertisement

Basu was at the varsity’s main campus to attend a meeting of the Trinamool Congress-backed professors’ body, WBCUPA. On his way out, he faced demonstrations from Left-wing outfits, including SFI, who were demanding that the long-pending students’ union elections be conducted at the earliest.

Basu alleged that he was physically heckled by the protestors and his car was vandalised.

On the other side, the agitating students alleged that some of them were injured as a vehicle in the minister’s convoy ran over their feet.

Majumdar’s name featured in the FIR, which was lodged in connection with the incident, following which a lookout circular notice was issued against him.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts