Kolkata resident arrested for spying for Pakistan

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Kolkata resident Zafar Riaz had a lookout circular issued against him and proceedings were also under way to declare him a proclaimed offender (PO) when he was taken into custody.

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Arrested under various sections of the BNS, the Official Secrets Act and UAPA, the accused was married to a Pakistani national, with his children also Pak citizens.

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Zafar had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005, NIA investigations in the case have revealed.