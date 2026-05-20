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Home / India / Kolkata resident arrested for spying for Pakistan

Kolkata resident arrested for spying for Pakistan

Allegedly involved in passing confidential security-related information to Pakistan intelligence officers

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:47 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a spy involved in clandestinely passing confidential security-related information to Pakistan intelligence officers as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.
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Kolkata resident Zafar Riaz had a lookout circular issued against him and proceedings were also under way to declare him a proclaimed offender (PO) when he was taken into custody.

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Arrested under various sections of the BNS, the Official Secrets Act and UAPA, the accused was married to a Pakistani national, with his children also Pak citizens.

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Zafar had been travelling frequently between India and Pakistan since 2005, NIA investigations in the case have revealed.

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