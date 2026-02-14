Kolkata rose breeder introduces 'Operation Sindoor' variety as tribute to Armed Forces

A rose breeder in India has developed a new variety named after Operation Sindoor, the brief but intense military engagement between Indian and Pakistan in May 2025.

“Renowned rose breeder Mr Pranabir Maity, known as the ‘Rose Man of India’, has introduced a unique new rose variety, named after "Operation Sindoor", at the Rose Garden #Kharagpur, #WestBengal. This variety is a living tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the #IndianArmedForces,” the Army’s Eastern Command said on its X handle on Friday.

Maity, who is based in Kolkata, is among India’s most well-known rose breeders and is reported to have a collection of over 3,000 rose species, with several dozen rose varieties bred by him over the last three decades.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retribution to a terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed by Pakistan-backed elements at the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

The Indian Army and Air Force carried out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan. The situation escalated, with Pakistan launching drone and missile strikes on India along the entire western front, which were effectively neutralised. Several areas along the border in Jammu region were also heavily shelled.

India’s retaliatory action caused destruction or damage to several Pakistani military sites, including airfields, drone bases, air defence centres and radars, leading to Pakistani calling for a ceasefire. The Indian Navy was also strategically deployed during the operations.

Besides kinetic action, India also resorted to other measures to punish Pakistan such as suspending the Indus waters Treaty, revoking visas to Pakistani citizens and putting on hold all bilateral trade.