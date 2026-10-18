Kolkata stampede: Committee visits popular Durga puja pandals to review safety norms

A high-level committee to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja marquees across West Bengal began visiting community puja pandals in Kolkata on Sunday, an official said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced the formation of the committee in the wake of the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, which killed 19 people and injured 25 others.

Advertisement

The panel includes Disaster Management Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma.

Advertisement

Commencing their visit from Santosh Mitra Square near Sealdah station, which attracts a huge number of revellers due to its innovative themes, the committee members scrutinised the entry and exit gates and lighting arrangements.

The panel members would visit several crowd-puller Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata to oversee safety and security norms and crowd management plans, sources said.

Advertisement

The administration has stressed the need for wider exit points, adequate lighting and the removal of bottlenecks caused by temporary rope enclosures.