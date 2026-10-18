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Home / India / Kolkata stampede: Committee visits popular Durga puja pandals to review safety norms

Kolkata stampede: Committee visits popular Durga puja pandals to review safety norms

Committee reviews entry and exit gates, lighting and crowd management following tragedy that killed 19 people

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 03:36 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Police personnel deployed at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal following a stampede, in Kolkata, Sunday, October 18, 2026. PTI
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A high-level committee to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja marquees across West Bengal began visiting community puja pandals in Kolkata on Sunday, an official said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced the formation of the committee in the wake of the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, which killed 19 people and injured 25 others.

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The panel includes Disaster Management Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma.

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Commencing their visit from Santosh Mitra Square near Sealdah station, which attracts a huge number of revellers due to its innovative themes, the committee members scrutinised the entry and exit gates and lighting arrangements.

The panel members would visit several crowd-puller Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata to oversee safety and security norms and crowd management plans, sources said.

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The administration has stressed the need for wider exit points, adequate lighting and the removal of bottlenecks caused by temporary rope enclosures.

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