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Home / India / Kolkata stampede: Cops arrest 2nd accused over ‘panic-triggering announcement’

Kolkata stampede: Cops arrest 2nd accused over ‘panic-triggering announcement’

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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The stampede at the pandal claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured.
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The Kolkata Police on Friday arrested Babu Majumdar, the second accused in the case involving a misleading announcement that allegedly triggered panic among devotees at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on October 17.

The arrest follows the detention and subsequent arrest of the prime accused, Sanjib Raha, on Thursday. Raha was the treasurer of the organising committee of the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal. The police said that the accused was one of two people who made announcements at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal. He had been absconding since the incident on the evening of October 17 and was initially detained in Nadia district before being formally arrested after several hours of questioning.

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The police said investigators suspect that the announcement may have been made at the behest of another person. Raha has been undergoing interrogation since Thursday afternoon, and officials will now question Majumdar to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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The stampede at the pandal claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured.

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