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Home / India / Kolkata stampede: Footage 'missing' from 16 out of 32 CCTVs outside Chorbagan puja pandal

Kolkata stampede: Footage 'missing' from 16 out of 32 CCTVs outside Chorbagan puja pandal

Police say ‘there were around 32 CCTV cameras installed in and around puja pandal. We could not find the footage from 16 of those’

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:06 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata. PTI file photo
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Footage from 16 CCTV cameras was "unavailable" out of the 32 devices installed in and around the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, where a stampede resulted in the death of 19 people on October 17, police said on Monday.

Twenty-five people were also injured in the stampede, allegedly triggered by a loudspeaker announcement that the pandal was collapsing.

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"There were around 32 CCTVs installed in and around the puja pandal. We could not find the footage from 16 of those. The recording is required to ascertain how the stampede-like situation occurred and what led to the tragedy," a senior police officer told PTI.

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"All efforts are being made to obtain the footage from the 16 CCTV cameras," he said.

As part of its investigation, the police have also summoned pandal designer Sushanta Shibani Pal and 12 personnel deployed at the venue on the night of the incident for questioning, the officer said.

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"Pal has been asked to appear at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar by Wednesday. Investigators would question him about the pandal's design and construction, the arrangements made for visitors and the layout intended to facilitate the movement of crowds," he said.

"The role of policemen deployed outside the pandal, and near its entry and exit points, is also under scrutiny. We have asked these personnel to appear before investigators for questioning," the officer said.

Three eyewitnesses were also summoned to Lalbazar on Monday to record their statements.

Police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the stampede, and recorded the statements of around 60 people, including several injured in the incident, home guards, civic volunteers, private security personnel and local residents, the officer said.

The West Bengal government has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati, to probe into the incident.

The SIT has been asked to submit its findings and recommendations within three months.

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