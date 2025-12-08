DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Kolkata's iconic New Market to be made earthquake-resistant

Kolkata's iconic New Market to be made earthquake-resistant

The decision to install the seismic bars was taken based on the recommendations from geophysics and civil engineering experts of Jadavpur University

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 01:40 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The iconic New Market in Kolkata will be made earthquake resistant with the installation of seismic bars to strengthen the century-old structure, officials said on Monday.

Advertisement

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has already prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the works at SS Hogg Market, which is popularly known as New Market, they said.

Advertisement

"We are unwilling to take any risks with heritage structures. We have decided to install seismic bars at the SS Hogg Market," a KMC official said.

Advertisement

"Similar seismic reinforcements are used in Singapore and Japan, and in Mumbai to protect old buildings. The seismic bars absorb and redistribute shock waves during an earthquake, reducing structural stress," he said.

The decision to install the seismic bars was taken based on the recommendations from geophysics and civil engineering experts of Jadavpur University, he added.

Advertisement

As part of the system, underground cables will be laid around the market, and these wires will then be connected to the structural columns of individual shops, the official said.

Some shops at New Market may need to remain closed temporarily while the work is underway, he said.

"We will proceed only after detailed discussions with the traders' associations," he said.

Built in 1874, the market houses nearly 3,000 shops and is one of the city's busiest commercial hubs.

A shop owner said, "Safety is our priority too. As long as the work is coordinated properly, we will cooperate."

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts