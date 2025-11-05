DT
Home / India / Kota consumer court issues notice to Salman Khan for ‘misleading’ pan masala ads

The complaint claimed that the pan masala company and Salman Khan were misleading people through advertisements for saffron-infused cardamom and pan masala

PTI
Kota (Rajasthan), Updated At : 09:32 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. File photo
A consumer court here has issued notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a pan masala company over claims that a “misleading” campaign is being run to promote a product that is hazardous to public health.

The complainant, advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey, who is also a BJP leader, demanded that advertisements of such harmful items be immediately banned and the government awards received by Salman Khan be withdrawn for misleading people and promoting such products.

Based on the complaint, Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued the notices and sought Khan’s and the company’s response by November 27, the next day of the hearing in the matter.

The complaint claimed that the pan masala company and Salman Khan were misleading people through advertisements for saffron-infused cardamom and saffron-infused pan masala.

He argued that when saffron costs Rs 4 lakh per kg, how can it be available in a pan masala pouch of Rs 5? The actor and the company are misleading the public and the youths getting attracted towards consuming pan masala and falling victim to serious diseases like cancer, the advocate claimed.

Salman Khan, who is the brand ambassador of the pan masala company, has also been issued a notice, seeking his response, said Ripudaman Singh, counsellor of the complainant.

