krishna janmabhoomi: SC asks petitioners to move civil court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 28

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the petitioners challenging the demolition drive undertaken by the Railways near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura to move a civil court for relief, saying it can’t decide the title of the land in question.

Disposing of the plea challenging the demolition drive to clear the Railways’ land of illegal constructions, a Bench gave liberty to the petitioners to move the jurisdictional civil court for any relief. “The relief claimed in this petition, in our opinion, is better examined in a suit as proceedings are pending (before jurisdictional civil court),” it said.

