DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / K’taka Guv reserves temple Bill for Prez nod

K’taka Guv reserves temple Bill for Prez nod

Law would benefit low-income temple priests: Minister
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 03:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot
Advertisement

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, one which aims to benefit priests serving in low-income temples, for the assent of the President.

Advertisement

The Karnataka Assembly passed the Bill on March 6, 2024, and submitted to the Governor afresh on May 16, 2025.

The Bill aims to enhance the common pool of funds from the high-income generating temples and improve the lives of priests serving in low-income temples, according to a source in the Religious Endowment Department said.

Advertisement

Karnataka Religious Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy had earlier said that there were C-Grade 3,000 temples in the state that have an income of less than Rs 5 lakh, from where ‘Dharmika Parishad’ gets no money. Dharmika Parishad is a committee that aims to improve the temple management for the benefit of pilgrims.

There are B-grade temples with income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, from where five per cent of the gross income has been going to the Dharmika Parishad since 2003. The committee has been getting 10 per cent revenue from temples with a gross income of above Rs 25 lakh since 2003, the Minister said.

Advertisement

Under the new law, temples with income of up to Rs 10 lakh don’t need to pay anything to the Parishad, while five per cent would be collected from temples with gross income between Rs 10 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore. Ten per cent of the income will be collected from temples whose income is above Rs 1 crore. All this amount will reach the Dharmika Parishad, Reddy had said.

He said the state government wanted to help 40,000 to 50,000 priests. “If the money reaches Dharmika Parishad, we can provide insurance cover to priests, scholarships to their children,” he added.

“I am of the opinion that instead of giving assent to the proposed Bill, I would deem fit to reserve it for the kind consideration of the President to avoid constitutional complications, since it involves constitutional restrictions as well as scrutiny,” Gehlot said in his order on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper