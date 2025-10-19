Karnataka mandates prior permission for pvt events on govt premises

The Karnataka Government on Saturday issued orders making prior permission mandatory for private organisations, associations, or groups to use any government property or premises for programmes, events, or processions.

Advertisement

The move comes two days after the state cabinet decided that prior approval must be obtained for using government schools, college premises, and public spaces to conduct any event.

Advertisement

According to the order, the regulation aims to “preserve, protect and ensure proper utilisation” of public properties, including land, buildings, roads, parks, playgrounds, and waterbodies.

Advertisement

The directive follows a report by M A Saleem, Director General and IGP (Karnataka), citing unauthorised use and poor maintenance of public premises after private events.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had recently written to CM Siddaramaiah, requesting a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public spaces.