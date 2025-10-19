DT
Home / India / Karnataka mandates prior permission for pvt events on govt premises

Karnataka mandates prior permission for pvt events on govt premises

Priyank Kharge had recently written to CM Siddaramaiah, requesting a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public spaces

PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 03:35 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference. PTI file
The Karnataka Government on Saturday issued orders making prior permission mandatory for private organisations, associations, or groups to use any government property or premises for programmes, events, or processions.

The move comes two days after the state cabinet decided that prior approval must be obtained for using government schools, college premises, and public spaces to conduct any event.

According to the order, the regulation aims to “preserve, protect and ensure proper utilisation” of public properties, including land, buildings, roads, parks, playgrounds, and waterbodies.

The directive follows a report by M A Saleem, Director General and IGP (Karnataka), citing unauthorised use and poor maintenance of public premises after private events.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had recently written to CM Siddaramaiah, requesting a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and public spaces.

Tags :
