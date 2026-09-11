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Home / India / Kuki groups reiterate demand for UT status, seek delimitation exercise in Manipur

Kuki groups reiterate demand for UT status, seek delimitation exercise in Manipur

Questioned Centre’s decision to defer population census in state | Allege Meiteis' demand for NRC politically driven, aimed at targeting community

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF), the two Kuki groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the Centre, on Thursday reiterated their demand for a separate Union Territory status for hill areas where the Kuki community is in a majority.They also questioned the Centre’s decision to defer population census in Manipur, calling it unconstitutional and demanded that delimitation exercise on the basis of 2011 census should be conducted.

Addressing a press conference, representatives of the two umbrella groups said that deferring the census exercise in the state was an unconstitutional and unexpected move.

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KNO leader Seilen Haokip and UPF leader Aaron Kipgen said that the Meitei community’s demand for holding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to remove ‘illegal immigrants’ from Manipur, was a politically driven demand aimed at targeting the Kuki community.

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“The state government does not want population census, it wants a political census. However, our demand is that first delimitation should be conducted, which was last held in 1976 in Manipur. How can census be deferred only for Manipur,” Kipgen asked.

“The demand for holding the NRC is like putting the cart before the horse and it is a politically motivated demand. The root of the problem is delimitation, which has not been held since 1976 and it is a demand which is being raised since 2015. It should be held as per the 2011 Census. Seeking the NRC is a bogey, it’s a non-issue,” WL Hangshing, general secretary of the Kuki People’s Alliance said.

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On the demand for a UT status with its own legislature, the SoO groups’ representatives said that it was the only viable Constitutional and political settlement possible after the post-2023 scenario, since it was difficult to return to the pre-2023 arrangement.

The organisations described the ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023, as “state-sponsored ethnic cleansing” of Kuki-Zo people, an allegation rejected by Meitei organisations and the state authorities.

“In Manipur, you can hope to achieve lasting peace only through opening serious dialogue with Kuki-Zo groups about their political demands for a UT. Security forces can’t bring peace in a state where one community has been historically traumatised and brutalised,” Haokip said.

Kipgen accused the Manipur Government of failing to act against perpetrators of violence against Kuki-Zo people and questioned how the two communities could coexist without accountability for attacks.

The UPF leader referred to the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group that Kuki-Zo organisations have accused of involvement in attacks, and questioned the political response to allegations against its members.

“How could we expect to coexist in a state where the CM himself gives a clean chit to a group like Arambai Tenggol, which was involved in rape and killing of our women, looting of weapons and attacks on security forces,” Kipgen asked.

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