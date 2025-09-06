The decision by the Centre, Manipur Government and Kuki-Zo groups to extend the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact and reach an agreement to reopen a key national highway (number 2) has been opposed by both Kuki and majority Meitei groups, thus exposing the cracks in the fragile peace which exists in the strife-torn state.

Advertisement

One of the largest Meitei civil society groups in Manipur, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), has strongly "condemned" and "rejected" the Centre's decision to extend the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with Chin-Kuki groups, announced on September 4, in New Delhi.

In a statement, COCOMI said that it "strongly condemns and opposes the Government of India’s decision to extend the Suspension of Operation (SoO) Agreement with the Chin-Kuki armed narco-terrorist groups. The extension of the SoO agreement despite the series of terrorist and criminal acts committed by these groups is a decision that runs completely against the interests of the indigenous people of Manipur."

Advertisement

COCOMI reaffirms its stand to firmly oppose this anti-people move of the Government of India, it added further.

The civil society group went on to say, "The popularly elected Government of Manipur (led by former chief minister N Biren Singh) had, through a Cabinet decision in 10th of March 2023, unanimously resolved to abrogate the SoO agreement. Under the current President’s Rule, the administration is being run by an authority appointed from New Delhi, which lacks the legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur in letter and spirit. The decision to extend the SoO under such circumstances is illegitimate and reflects an undemocratic and hegemonic

Advertisement

imposition upon the indigenous people and its elected representatives of Manipur."

The group further claimed that "By extending overwhelming legitimacy and recognition to armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups under the deceptive pact of the SoO, the Government of India had raised serious doubts about its role and responsibility in dealing with narco-terrorism in the region.

Since the introduction of the SoO in 2005 and 2008, such agreements have only shielded narco-terrorist armed groups while undermining the democratic will of the people. The international community, too, will question India’s credibility in combating narco-terrorism when it is seen as providing safe passage and impunity to such groups".

Meanwhile, the Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee, a key Kuki group, active at the grassroots level, expressed "shock" and rejected the decision to reopen NH2.

Strongly condemning the decision to reopen the National Highway, which passes through Manipur's Kuki-dominated areas towards Nagaland, the committee said that the decision was taken without consulting the general public and key stakeholders.

It reaffirmed that no free movement will be allowed to Meiteis in Kuki areas until their demand for a separate administration is accepted.

The village volunteers said that the groups which signed the SoO, are not mandated representatives of Kukis.

At the same time though, the committee added that it doesn't oppose the decision to sign the SoO. “However, whether they choose to uphold the territorial integrity of Manipur, is a matter of the SoO groups themselves,” it stated.

It added that such decisions would have no bearing on the collective will and political aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people.

The KZC, which had signed the pact with the Centre and Manipur government on September 4, had clarified that the NH2 was never closed and normal traffic has been passing through it, though Meitei groups have contradicted this claim, saying that they were not being allowing to pass through it since ethnic violence had erupted in Manipur in May 2023.