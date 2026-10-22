Kuwait-flagged tanker carrying 21 Indians hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz; all crew safe: Sonowal
Says they are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and well-being of the seafarers
Kuwait-flagged oil tanker MT Al Dasma carrying 21 Indian crew members was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters file
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Kuwait-flagged oil tanker MT Al Dasma carrying 21 Indian crew members was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on October 21, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said.
All 21 Indian crew members, along with the rest of the crew, are completely safe, Sonowal said in a post on X.
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"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and well-being of our seafarers," he added.
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