Kuwait-Hyderabad flight diverted to Mumbai after bomb threat

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Kuwait was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after authorities received a bomb threat linked to the aircraft, according to airport sources. The Airbus A321neo operating as flight 6E1234 touched down safely at 7.45 am.

Officials said a full emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport at around 6.33 am after an e-mail warning was received at the Hyderabad airport, prompting immediate diversion of the flight. A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened in Hyderabad and categorised the threat as “specific”, triggering the standard security response.

IndiGo said it had acted strictly in line with established safety procedures and alerted the authorities concerned as soon as the warning was received. The airline confirmed that the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai because of the security alert, but did not disclose the number of passengers on board.

Security agencies began checks on the aircraft upon landing, and it turned out to be a hoax.