Advertisement
Home / India / Kwatra discusses ‘fair’ trade with US lawmakers

Kwatra discusses ‘fair’ trade with US lawmakers

PTI
New York, Updated At : 06:53 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Vinay Kwatra
Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed “fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties” with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington. He has met four US lawmakers in the last 24 hours and 23 since August 9, as revealed by his posts.

“Highlighted our perspectives on trade and economic cooperation,” Kwatra posted on social media.

