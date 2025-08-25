Kwatra discusses ‘fair’ trade with US lawmakers

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed “fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties” with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington. He has met four US lawmakers in the last 24 hours and 23 since August 9, as revealed by his posts.
“Highlighted our perspectives on trade and economic cooperation,” Kwatra posted on social media.
