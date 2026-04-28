Labour ministry issues heat wave advisory for workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Tuesday, ordered re-scheduling of working hours for workers in different sectors, ensuring adequate drinking water facilities and making provision for rest areas and cooling of work places, in the wake of the heat wave situation.

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In an advisory issued to all states/UTs, the ministry urged immediate preventive and mitigation measures to safeguard workers from the adverse effects of rising temperatures.

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On World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the Ministry of Labour & Employment reaffirms its commitment to safer workplaces across the nation.#SafeDay2026 pic.twitter.com/MTsPg1A7Eg — Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI (@LabourMinistry) April 28, 2026

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"We have urged the concerned departments across the country to make provisions for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention material for working conditions requiring such facilities, including for construction work. We are also coordinating with the health department to ensure regular health check-up of the workers," the ministry said.

Factory and mine managements have been advised to allow greater flexibility to workers, including slowing the pace of work during periods of extreme heat, assigning two-person crews where continuous work is unavoidable, providing rest areas and ensuring sufficient ventilation and cooling arrangements.

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Special attention has been recommended for construction workers, brick kiln workers, daily wage earners and casual labourers.

"States/UTs have been encouraged to undertake awareness campaigns at labour chowks and public places, along with display of posters and banners carrying heat wave safety messages and emergency contact details," it said.

Directorate General of Training, National Board for Workers’ Education (DTNBWE) have been advised to organise awareness and training programmes on heatwave mitigation and management, covering.

An official said hospitals and dispensaries under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Director General of Labour Welfare (DGLW) have been asked to establish dedicated help desks for heat stroke cases and ensure adequate stocks of ORS, ice packs and other heat illness prevention materials.

Further, enforcement agencies such as Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) and the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) have been requested to monitor compliance with legal provisions related to safe working conditions, drinking water, ventilation, cooling facilities and periodic health check-ups of workers.