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Home / India / Lack of preparation holding India back from becoming Vishwaguru: Bhagwat

Lack of preparation holding India back from becoming Vishwaguru: Bhagwat

The Nagpur event was also attended by prominent industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla as the chief guest

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PTI
Nagpur, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Mohan Bhagwat with industrialist KM Birla in Nagpur on Thursday. PTI
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said lack of preparation was holding India back from becoming a “Vishwaguru”.

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“There are people among us who sow discord, and the forces which do not want India to become great are ready to create unrest in social life by finding small pretexts,” he said at the conclusion of an RSS volunteer training camp in Nagpur. He, however, declared that “India’s time has come” as the world grapples with conflict-driven models of development, soaring oil prices and deep systemic confusion. The Nagpur event was also attended by prominent industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla as the chief guest.

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Bhagwat asserted that India was uniquely positioned to offer the holistic solutions the global community currently lacked. Referring to the West Asia conflict and how countries not directly connected to it were also getting affected, Bhagwat said the world listened to those who wielded power, and “we need to make our country supremely prosperous”.

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“Countries that have no direct connection to the conflicts of the world are nevertheless being drawn into them. The war is between Iran and the US, and oil prices are rising here,” the RSS chief said.

“We need to make our country supremely prosperous...the world listens to those who hold power,” he said, adding that even though the “world knows that India speaks the truth, it is not accepted merely because it is the truth”.

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India, being a nation of spiritual and religious life, was meant to offer “dharma” to the world, he said.

“The world says it needs a new path, and that path will be provided by India. So India’s time has come. But time alone does not make things happen. One must prepare for that time,” he said.

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