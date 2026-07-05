Ladakh ideal for off-season cultivation of high-quality peaches, DRDO study shows

The cold, high-altitude region of Ladakh is emerging as a promising area for the off-season, high-quality organic production of peach, a tropical fruit popular the world over, research by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shown.

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Studies carried by the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) showed that peaches planted at an altitude of 11,000 feet matured in mid-September, whereas the traditional harvest period in India’s primary peach-producing states is April to July.

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A constituent laboratory of the DRDO, Leh-based DIHAR’s research mandate includes cold-arid agro-animal technologies for the supply of fresh vegetables, milk and meat to the Indian Armed Forces in extreme high-altitude regions. Its work also has spin-offs for the local populace.

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“The region provides optimal topography and climatic conditions for off-season peach production. The local climate is especially well-suited to growing peaches with intensely red skin,” the study states.

“Promoting peach production in Ladakh could capitalise on the advantages of off-season and organic cultivation,” the study adds. This implies that not only fresh peaches could be available to consumers for a longer period in the year, but would also increase national production and create market opportunities for the growers.

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The peach ranks third among temperate fruits globally in terms of production, with the top three cultivators being China, the European Union and the United States. India is not listed among the world’s major producers.

India is the world’s second largest producer of fruits, but peach trails in the list of varieties grown in India. According to available literature, peach cultivation in India covers approximately 18,500 hectares with the production being about 150,000 metric tonnes in 2025.

Peaches are primarily grown in the hilly regions of northern India and the north-east, with the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir accounting for the bulk of the production. Other states cultivating peaches include Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Cultivating fruit crops at higher altitudes offers a chance for off-season fruit production. Significant changes in temperature, moisture, atmospheric pressure, ultraviolet radiation, hours of sunshine, wind, season length and geology occur along altitudinal gradients, the researchers observed.

Fruits grown at high altitudes tend to experience delayed flowering and ripening. For example, in the trans-Himalayan region, apricots show a delay of 3.3 days in flowering and 7.1 days in ripening for every 100-metre increase in elevation.

The climatic conditions of Ladakh are well-suited for growing high-quality apricots and apples. Other fruit crops, such as peaches, grapes, plums, mulberries and walnuts are also cultivated in the area, the researchers said.

However, production volumes are low, making these products difficult to find in the local market. The peach, known locally as ‘tra-kushu’, is a traditional minor crop in Ladakh, with a total production of only 34 tonnes. The native cultivars produce a small fruit with unattractive skin colour, hindering its popularity in the region.

“Despite these challenges, the changing agricultural landscape suggests that the Ladakh region has the potential to emerge as the ideal location for off-season peach production. From May to October, the region experiences long daylight hours with high light intensity, warm days, cool nights and low humidity, providing ideal conditions for peach cultivation,” the researchers said.