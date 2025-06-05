DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Ladakh Scouts regiment inducts 194 Agniveers in Leh

Ladakh Scouts regiment inducts 194 Agniveers in Leh

The young Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training
article_Author
PTI
Leh/Jammu, Updated At : 03:51 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

A total of 194 Agniveers were inducted into the Ladakh Scouts regiment at a passing out parade in Leh on Thursday.

Advertisement

The young Agniveers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, undertook rigorous training and are now ready to serve the country, officials said.

"A passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh today to mark the entry of 194 well-trained Agniveer recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as Agniveer soldiers," a defence spokesperson said.

He said the ceremony, conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Army, was reviewed by General Officer Commanding (GoC) Uniform Force, Major General Gurpal Singh.

Advertisement

Military and civil dignitaries, along with the parents of the Agniveers, attended the event.

The GoC exhorted the young soldiers to continue striving for excellence in all spheres and to take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the Nation against all odds, in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Army.

Advertisement

He also congratulated the proud parents who had motivated their wards to join the regiment, and complimented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and contributions.

The young Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training, the spokesperson said.

A Gaurav Padak was presented to the parents who are either serving or have served in the Army and whose wards joined the regiment as Agniveers.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts