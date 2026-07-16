Lakhs join as Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri

The world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Puri on Friday with immense religious fervour, devotion and enthusiasm as lakhs of devotees gathered to witness one of India's most revered spiritual festivals.

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The annual nine-day Rath Yatra commemorates the journey of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Goddess Subhadra from the Shree Jagannath Temple to the Shree Gundicha Temple the abode of their maternal aunt.

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During the festival, the deities emerge from the sanctum of the temple and give darshan to devotees from their majestic chariots, allowing millions to seek their blessings.

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The grand procession covers nearly three kilometres from the Shree Jagannath Temple to the Shree Gundicha Temple, where the deities will stay for nine days before returning to the main temple during the Bahuda Yatra, also known as the Return Car Festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the sacred occasion, saying, "Greetings to everyone on the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra. This is a radiant expression of India's timeless spiritual and cultural heritage. The traditions associated with the Rath Yatra have inspired generations across India and the world. They embody humility, collective participation and selfless service."

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He further prayed, "May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless everyone with good health, happiness and prosperity. May He give us strength for all our endeavours and deepen the spirit of togetherness in our society."

With lakhs of devotees participating, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has implemented multi-layered security arrangements, extensive surveillance, regulated crowd movement and coordinated deployment of police and emergency services to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The Rath Yatra's crowd management has often been regarded as a benchmark for handling massive religious gatherings. The annual procession has traditionally attracted enormous crowds while maintaining an orderly movement of devotees through carefully planned administrative measures.

This assumes added significance in the backdrop of several tragic crowd-related incidents reported at religious gatherings across the country in recent years.

These include the Hathras satsang tragedy in Uttar Pradesh in July 2024, in which more than 100 devotees lost their lives; the Maha Kumbh stampede at Prayagraj in February 2025 that claimed at least 30 lives; the crowd crush at the Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Bihar in August 2024, where at least seven devotees were killed; and the Shree Lairai Devi Temple festival tragedy in Goa in May 2025, which left six devotees dead, among several other such incidents.

The 2025 incident near the Gundicha Temple, in which three devotees lost their lives, occurred in the vicinity of the temple during the festival and prompted further strengthening of crowd management measures. Authorities have since reviewed and enhanced safety protocols for subsequent editions of the Yatra.

Meanwhile, according to reports, one person died and many fell ill after a crowd surge during the yatra. All were immediately taken to hospital.

As devotees pull the towering wooden chariots through the Grand Road (Bada Danda), the Rath Yatra continues to symbolize faith, equality, service and communal harmony, drawing pilgrims from across India and around the world to witness one of Hinduism's most celebrated festivals.