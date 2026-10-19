Lal Hit Janta Party emerges as Cockroach Janta Party’s new rival

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensifies its campaign demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a new outfit, the Lal Hit Janta Party, has emerged in Delhi to counter its protests, attracting attention on social media.

The organisation held its first membership gathering at Malviya Smriti Bhawan on Sunday, where its convener, Ayan Bhatnagar, and other speakers criticised the CJP, Congress and protesters, alleging that the demonstrations undermine constitutional institutions and cause losses to businesses.

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Clarifying its position, Bhatnagar said the outfit was not formed to contest elections but to oppose the CJP’s campaign and challenge its arguments through debate and peaceful mobilisation.

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“The Lal Hit Janta Party was not formed to contest elections, as we have already made clear. We stand against the CJP and its protests. We oppose cockroaches who want to weaken the country’s democracy and attempt to create anarchy in the country,” he said.

He added that the group would organise gatherings of different sizes to put forward its views and challenge the CJP’s claims.

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“If you have the courage, come and debate. If you win, it will be your victory, and if we win, it will be ours,” Bhatnagar said.

The organisation urged young people to participate in democratic processes through peaceful protests, factual communication and within the legal framework. It also emphasised the need to safeguard the independence and credibility of constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission.

The meeting was also addressed by filmmakers Richa Gupta, Pawan Nagpal and Atul Gangwar.

Bhatnagar said the gathering was intended to discuss the group’s future strategy and demonstrate its ability to mobilise people at short notice. He also wondered how many people would assemble if Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a mobilisation.

The development comes amid the CJP’s ongoing protests in Connaught Place and other parts of Delhi, demanding Kumar’s resignation. The demonstrations have also drawn criticism from sections of the business community over alleged disruption to commercial activity during the peak business season.

With the Lal Hit Janta Party positioning itself as a vocal opponent of the CJP, the political contest is increasingly spilling into the public sphere, with both sides seeking to shape the debate over democratic institutions, protest and accountability.