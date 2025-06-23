DT
Lalu files nomination papers for re-election as RJD president

He was accompanied by younger son Tejashwi Yadav and wife Rabri Devi
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 01:52 PM Jun 23, 2025 IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad leaves after filing his nomination papers for Rashtriya Janata Dal national president, in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday filed his nomination papers to seek re-election to the top post in the party he has been heading since its inception nearly three decades ago.

The 78-year-old reached the party office, accompanied by younger son Tejashwi Yadav and wife Rabri Devi, who had succeeded her husband as the CM of Bihar.

A large number of RJD workers had reached the party office to catch a glimpse of the leader, once known for his earthy but electrifying presence.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Yadav said, “A wave of delight has swept across party workers upon Lalu ji completing his tenure and raring to go for another. We are confident his leadership will steer us to victory in the days to come.”

Notably, at the party’s state council meeting held here last week, Prasad had called upon RJD workers to approach the upcoming Assembly polls with the resolve to make Yadav the next “Chief Minister” of Bihar.

According to RJD spokesman Chittaranjan Gagan, who is also the assistant returning officer for the organisational polls, a formal announcement of Prasad’s re-election will be made in due course.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal had come into being in 1997, as a result of a split in the Janata Dal engineered by Prasad.

