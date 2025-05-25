DT
Home / India / Lalu Prasad expels son Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD for 'irresponsible behaviour'

Move comes a day after Tej Pratap posted about being 'in a relationship', then claimed his Facebook account was hacked
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 04:04 PM May 25, 2025 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav. PTI file
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years for “irresponsible behaviour”, and also snapped all family ties with him.

Prasad made the announcement in a post on X in the afternoon.

“The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions... I remove him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and the family. He is expelled from the party for six years,” Prasad said.

The move came a day after Yadav said in a Facebook post that he was “in a relationship” with a young woman, but later claimed that his account on the social media platform had been “hacked”.

